Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

The new law will be active from 2028

With its fractious relationship with Russia showing no signs of improvement, Germany is set to introduce compulsory military service to 18-year-olds.

Per T-Online, US president Donald Trump’s proposed ditching of European security support has now forced German chancellor Friedrich Merz into spearheading increased military numbers.

The armed forces – known as the Bundeswehr – currently boasts 182,000 serving personnel, and this new push wants 80,000 more.

To make this a reality, all 18-year-old men will have to fill out a questionnaire about their interest to serve from 2028, whilst women can do so voluntarily.

It’s reported that the government is planning to throw money behind a massive advertisement campaign too, in the hope of swaying young people’s indecision.

Subsidised driving licenses, free health care and rail travel, and language courses for non-native speakers are to be dangled in front of them as well.

If the Russia situation worsens, the draft legislation would allow non-negotiable conscription to be reintroduced across the nation – originally scrapped 14 years ago by ex-chancellor Angela Merkel.

A honour guard member attends the swearing-in of new recruits of the Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, on July 20, 2025 in Berlin. (Christian Mang/Getty Images)

Merz’s plan is to have 5,000 volunteers signing up for the Bundeswehr each year, as opposed to the current 3,000 individuals.

Alongside the 260,000 active personnel, the government also wants to have 200,000 in reserve, while its regular defence budget is said to be almost tripling by 2029 (approximately £141 billion annually).

The last country to resurrect compulsory service was Latvia back in January of last year.

Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Lithuania, Sweden, Israel, North and South Korea, Cambodia, Brazil, Sudan, Singapore and Vietnam natives are all subject to conscription, with Croatia following suit from 2026.