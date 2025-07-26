Search icon

News

26th Jul 2025

Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

Dan Seddon

The new law will be active from 2028

With its fractious relationship with Russia showing no signs of improvement, Germany is set to introduce compulsory military service to 18-year-olds.

Per T-Online, US president Donald Trump’s proposed ditching of European security support has now forced German chancellor Friedrich Merz into spearheading increased military numbers.

The armed forces – known as the Bundeswehr – currently boasts 182,000 serving personnel, and this new push wants 80,000 more.

To make this a reality, all 18-year-old men will have to fill out a questionnaire about their interest to serve from 2028, whilst women can do so voluntarily.

It’s reported that the government is planning to throw money behind a massive advertisement campaign too, in the hope of swaying young people’s indecision.

Subsidised driving licenses, free health care and rail travel, and language courses for non-native speakers are to be dangled in front of them as well.

If the Russia situation worsens, the draft legislation would allow non-negotiable conscription to be reintroduced across the nation – originally scrapped 14 years ago by ex-chancellor Angela Merkel.

A honour guard member attends the swearing-in of new recruits of the Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, on July 20, 2025 in Berlin. (Christian Mang/Getty Images)

Merz’s plan is to have 5,000 volunteers signing up for the Bundeswehr each year, as opposed to the current 3,000 individuals.

Alongside the 260,000 active personnel, the government also wants to have 200,000 in reserve, while its regular defence budget is said to be almost tripling by 2029 (approximately £141 billion annually).

The last country to resurrect compulsory service was Latvia back in January of last year.

Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Lithuania, Sweden, Israel, North and South Korea, Cambodia, Brazil, Sudan, Singapore and Vietnam natives are all subject to conscription, with Croatia following suit from 2026.

Topics:

Armed forces,Germany,Military,Politics,Russia

RELATED ARTICLES

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

Animation

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

By Dan Seddon

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

Israel

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

By Dan Seddon

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

Jeremy Corbyn

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

Cruise ship

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

By Dan Seddon

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

Cancer

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

By Dan Seddon

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

By Sean Crosbie

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

Bus

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

By Harry Warner

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

By Sean Crosbie

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

Golf

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

Cruise ship

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

By Dan Seddon

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

Cancer

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

By Dan Seddon

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

By Sean Crosbie

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

Bus

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

By Harry Warner

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

By Sean Crosbie

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

Golf

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

Airplane

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

England Women

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

By Dan Seddon

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

Foootball

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

By Sean Crosbie

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

action

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

adult content

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories