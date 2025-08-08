Search icon

News

08th Aug 2025

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

Germany has historically been one of Israel's biggest arms suppliers.

Ryan Jarrett

Germany has announced it will be suspending arms exports to Israel following the nation’s plans to takeover Gaza City.

On Friday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying that the country’s security cabinet had approved a plan to take control of Gaza City.

The escalation of the Israeli offensive in Gaza has been widely condemned by the international community, including by Sir Keir Starmer, who said this would only ‘bring more bloodshed.’

Now, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced his country will suspend its arms exports to Israel which could be used in the Gaza Strip.

Merz said on Friday that it was “increasingly difficult to understand” how the Israeli military escalation would help achieve legitimate aims.”

He added: “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

Germany has historically been one of the largest arms suppliers to Israel. Between 2020-2024, the European nation was second only to the USA as Israel’s largest supplier of military imports, according to the Stockholm Peace Research Institute.

Topics:

Gaza,Germany,Israel

