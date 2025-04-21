Search icon

21st Apr 2025

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

Sean Crosbie

It does not bode well for locals.

The German government have issued a chilling warning to residents as it admits it is not ready for World War Three.

It comes after they revealed that the majority of the bomb shelters in the country have been repurposed.

Speaking to Die Stern, German bunker expert Jorg Diester, said:  “It’s a very, very difficult situation we have here. The perception in the areas of military and civil defense was we no longer faced a threat.

“Then the Bundeswehr (German armed forces)  was largely disarmed, and exactly the same thing happened in the area of civil defense.

“This did not mean the existing shelters were closed, but rather they entered a so-called declassification process.”

The only people who would be safe are those who have been preparing for quite a while with their own bunkers in their own gardens.

The UK has a number of nuclear bunkers that could be used in the event of Russian President Vladimir Putin firing a nuclear missile.

Recently, RAF planes had to defend NATO airspace from Russian aircraft in 48 hours.

 The British Typhoons, stationed in Eastern Europe, sprung into action to stop Russian planes leaving their borders and entering Nato airspace.

RAF troops first reacted on Tuesday when two Typhoons – at Malbork Air Base, in Poland – were rushed to stop one of Moscow’s spy planes from flying over the Baltic Sea.

Germany,Russia,World News,world war 3

