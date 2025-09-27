German defence minister warns of war expanding to space as Russia ‘track army satellites’

Space, the final frontier.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius has warned of the potential of war expanding to space after claims that Russia are tracking its army’s satellites.

The minister warned that Russian satellites were shadowing Germany’s own satellites in space.

Pistorius made clear his concerns about the proximity of these Russian satellites near Intelsat satellites used by the German armed forces and others.

He told a Berlin space conference: “Russia and China have expanded their capabilities for warfare in space rapidly over the past years.

“They can disrupt satellite operations, blind satellites, manipulate or kinetically destroy them.”

He added that Germany’s military had already been hit by jamming attacks.

Intelsat is a joint US-Luxembourg firm that operates over 50 satellites that are employed by private and government organisations.

It is thought that these two Russian satellites have long been “eavesdropping” on others nearby.

The last reported incident came in 2024.