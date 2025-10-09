Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

Gen Z are making the most out of their work lives

A poll, of 2,000 business travellers, found 26 per cent often seek cool entertainment and content creation opportunities while away for work.

While a third of Gen Z love expensing nice dinners out on work trips, almost three quarters would pay out of pocket to upgrade their meals or hotel rooms compared to just 27 per cent of their older, boomer aged colleagues.

As a result, 36 per cent will post on social media more often than usual to share these work perks, sharing three photos a day per trip with their online pals.

The research was commissioned by Hotels.com, to mark the launch of ‘Save Your Way’, which allows members to choose whether to save up front with their member discount, or bank it as rewards to use later.

Melanie Fish, a spokesperson for the brand, said: “Travelling for business doesn’t have to be all work and it shows the younger generation are fully embracing this.

“Not only are Gen Z and Millennials the most likely to extend their trip for leisure, they’re also the most resourceful, with 39 per cent saying they maximise their rewards from business travel on personal trips.

“We also found that 97 per cent of the younger generation have hacks they use to make their work travel much more fun.”

The research found additional tips for enhancing business travel included extending trips by a few ‘personal days’ to make the most of them (35 per cent) or saving up their daily food allowance for one fancy dinner (27 per cent).

And 43 per cent would like to take a friend or family member along with them, to share new experiences.

More than a third (36 per cent) of the young workers polled are also likely to expense a taxi or private car ahead of taking public transport.

One element all generations had in common was New York topping the list of dream work trip destinations, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Melanie Fish, for Hotels.com, added: “For Gen Z, business trips are a chance to advance their careers – while also meeting new people and exploring new places.

“While this new research shows differences in what workers of different ages want, we want to enable every generation’s priorities by offering flexibility in how they use their member discounts”.