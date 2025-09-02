They’re calling it ‘refuel anxiety’.

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up.

‘Refuel anxiety’ seems to be taking the generation by storm, affecting around 62 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds, according to online car retailer Cazoo.

Aside from the obvious anxiety caused by the price of fuel, parking close enough to the pump, identifying the correct type of fuel, or competently operating the petrol nozzle were also causing panic.

Researchers have said these factors stem from the worry of making a mistake in public.

Hygiene concerns and fear of queuing were also factors reported by respondents.

Half of those admitted their worries said that they would let their tanks run ‘dangerously’ low to avoid a trip to the petrol station.

25% said they had run out of petrol on the road rather than refueling.

Over two-thirds of respondents admitted to asking a partner, family member, or friend to fill petrol for them to avoid the anxiety.

The high levels of anxious reports come as the number of 17-20-year-olds with a driving license has halved compared to the late 80s, that is per the Ministry of Transport.

Motoring expert at Cazoo, Harry Waring, said: “Filling up may seem like a simple, everyday task to many. But our research shows it’s a genuine source of anxiety for millions of drivers, particularly those that are younger or less experienced.

“It’s not just about the rising cost of fuel but also confidence, social pressure, and the fear of making a mistake in a public setting.”

Cazoo further found that parking was also an anxiety inducer for young drivers, with over half asking someone else to park their car for them.