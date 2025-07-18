Search icon

News

18th Jul 2025

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

Erin McLaughlin

‘Huh?’ and ‘what?’ are becoming the new norm

A poll of 2,000 adults shows that 75% of younger Brits are putting an end to ‘pardon?’, considering it too formal.

It seems that Gen Z is killing off traditional polite phrases such as ‘excuse me?’ and instead opting for more blunt alternatives like ‘come again?’ (18%), ‘eh?’ (13%), ‘you what?’ (11%), or even ‘I zoned out’ (6%).

In reality, and very true to Gen Z fashion, they often feel too awkward to ask someone to repeat themselves, so instead, simply nod in agreement (51%).

The large majority (81%) admit they frequently pretend to understand what’s being said when background noise makes it difficult to hear others.

Samsung commissioned the survey in celebration of the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold7, which comes with an audio feature that removes background noise from videos, helping people hear what matters.

VP of product and marketing at the tech company, Annika Bizon, said: “We’ve all been there – trying to have a chat in a noisy bar or restaurant and ending up none the wiser.

“People are constantly battling background noise, and it’s not just annoying – it can stop you from really connecting in the moment.

“It’s no surprise that more people are looking to their tech to help cut through the chaos.

“That’s exactly why we developed Audio Eraser – to help people capture clearer sound in the moments that matter.”

Additionally, the poll results show that across all age groups, 74% of adults struggle to hear conversations in busy places like restaurants and bars.

70% go as far as to say that an experience like this can be quite frustrating, as a result 83% rely on a mix of rehearsed phrases to ask others to repeat themselves.

The majority of poll-takers don’t just think noisy environments are annoying, but believe they can make it harder to emotionally connect during a conversation.


Topics:

Gen Z,loud,Rude

RELATED ARTICLES

People baffled after learning what new ‘barebacking’ trend actually is

Barebacking

People baffled after learning what new ‘barebacking’ trend actually is

By Nina McLaughlin

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

Cars

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

By Dan Seddon

Only one in 10 young Brits would fight for their country

Britain

Only one in 10 young Brits would fight for their country

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

By JOE

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

CEO

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

By Ryan Jarrett

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

culture

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

By Sammi Minion

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

CEO

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

By JOE

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

CEO

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

By Sammi Minion

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

Egypt

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

Australia

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

By JOE

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

Hygiene

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

By Ryan Jarrett

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

culture

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

By Sammi Minion

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

CEO

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

thunderstorms

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

By Sammi Minion

CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

CEO

CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

Affiliate

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories