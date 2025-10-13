Gen Z are causing the death of words like sarnie and cuppa

Gen Z are killing off terms like ‘grub,’ ‘sarnie,’ and ‘pop’ – in favour of ‘scran,’ ‘sub,’ and ‘soda.’

A poll of 2,000 adults has revealed how younger adults are driving a generational shift in food language – from breakfast to dinner.

Using ‘tea’ to refer to the evening meal, ‘nosh’ to talk about food generally, and ‘cuppa’ for a hot drink are also out of favour among under-29s, along with ‘squash.’

While the term ‘sandwich’ is also in decline, with younger adults adopting American-inspired terms such as ‘hoagie’ and ‘hero’ Instead.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s UK&I, which commissioned the research to mark the launch of its new RSPCA assured pork patty Sausage Sandwich on the Saver Menu, said: “Language is constantly evolving, and food slang is no exception.”

The study also found the biggest influence on Gen Z’s food language is their family, which holds greater sway than the local area they grew up in and social media, which came second and third respectively.

Interestingly, more than any other age group, 49 per cent of Gen Z also believe they use a greater number of regional food words than other generations do.

With nearly half (49 per cent) claiming to use them ‘very often’ or ‘often.’

Across all ages, the main barriers to using regional slang include not hearing it enough in conversation (28 per cent) or believing others won’t understand (17 per cent).

However, 40 per cent are curious to know what unfamiliar regional food terms mean, with 18 per cent looking them up online.

Overall, the research, carried out through OnePoll, found 70 per cent believe regional food terms – whether they relate to breakfast, lunch, dinner, or specific foods or drinks – should be preserved as part of cultural heritage, even if they are declining in popularity.

One of the biggest regional variations was what people call a bread roll.

While the term was number one for all regions, ‘cob’ is popular among those living in the West and East Midlands (21 per cent and 42 per cent).

And ‘Barm’ is commonplace in the North West (26 per cent), with ‘teacake’ frequently used in Yorkshire and Humber (18 per cent).

The spokesperson for McDonald’s added: “Our Sausage Sandwich is already sparking its own naming debates – burger or sandwich.”

Although the research suggests a strong preference – when shown an image of this menu item, 76 per cent of those polled described it as a ‘burger,’ with just 24 per cent opting for ‘sandwich.’

10 food terms in decline:

Tea – to refer to the evening meal

Cuppa – to refer to a cup of tea

Squash – to refer to a drink made with water and cordial

Pop – to refer to a carbonated drink

Sandwich – to refer to the food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between

Sarnie – to also refer to the food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between

Roll – to refer to the small, oblong individual loaf of bread

Bap – to also refer to the small, oblong individual loaf of bread

Grub – to refer to food generally

Nosh – to also refer to food generally

10 food terms on the rise:

Hoagie – to refer to the food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between

Supper – to refer to the evening meal

Juice – to refer to a drink made with water and cordial

Sub – to refer to the food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between

Doorstep – to refer to the food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between

Scran – to refer to food generally

Snap – to refer to food, usually lunch

Piece – to refer to the food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between

Soda – to refer to a carbonated drink

Hero – to refer to the food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between