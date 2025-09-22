Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

Joanna Page has said she was ‘groped’ by a TV host

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page said she was “groped” by a TV host after a female producer told her he could be “very handsy” and “is probably going to start touching you”.

As reported by The Times, Ms Page made the comments in her new book, Lush!

In addition, Ms Page mentioned she wouldn’t name the person for legal reasons.

Page said: “Halfway through filming, he starts groping me.

“I hit his hands and said, ‘What do you think you’re bloody doing? I feel like I’m in Bristol Zoo being mauled by the lions.'”

According to the 48-year-old actress, he stopped after that.

“It was bizarre, a female producer telling you this was going to happen, but it’s what you got used to,” Ms Page continued.

In a previous interview with The Times, Joanna also spoke about when filming for her role of Stacey Shipman came along, and she was also working in a south London shoe shop.

“It was the first time since leaving drama school I’d thought, ‘I know these voices! I know this world!’

“My mum is exactly the same as [Stacey’s mum] Gwen. If you’re miserable or upset, she’s like, ‘Do you want an omelette?’

“Before I first went to London, my uncle Anthony gave me a rape alarm, just like Stacey’s Uncle Bryn.”

Page also said that the series allowed her to turn down most other work so she could focus on her children, two dogs, and four guinea pigs.