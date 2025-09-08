Search icon

News

08th Sep 2025

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Ava Keady

The follow-up series will star an ‘all-British cast’.

A Gavin and Stacey spin-off is on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign a huge deal.

The creators and stars of the sitcom signed a multi-million-pound deal with Apple TV+ for the follow-up series, which will star an ‘all-British cast’.

Viewers of the beloved show said goodbye to their favoruite characters at Christmas after 17 years of laughs.

The episode saw Smithy and Nessa finally tie the knot, five years after Ness got down on one knee during the 2019 Christmas special.

Now, it seems fans are in for a treat as shooting for the spin-off begins in 2026, with the show being set in the UK.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider revealed: “In what has unquestionably been a pretty miserable year for Brits, there is finally something to cheer—a new James and Ruth co-production. As you might expect, it is uplifting, gentle and very funny.

“They wanted to bring something full of heart and warmth back to screens; water cooler moments for all the family. Naturally there was a lot of interest around the script and a major bidding war to land this production.”

The source explained that Corden had a great relationship with AppleTV+, who were given the rights to his iconic Carpool Karaoke.

Further, they claimed that Netflix approached the duo for the Gavin and Stacey finale, which aired last Christmas, but they turned them (and the money) down to stay loyal to the BBC.

“This time, with a new format and new characters, they wanted to let an international audience enjoy their work. Casting has yet to begin but everyone involved so far is incredibly excited to get going,” added the source.

Something to look forward to!

