21st Aug 2023

Gary Lineker responds to Man Utd dropping Mason Greenwood

Joseph Loftus

Earlier today (Monday 21 August), Manchester United confirmed they were dropping Mason Greenwood

Gary Lineker has issued a statement regarding Manchester United’s decision to drop Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood was released from United earlier today (August 21) who, in their statement, stated that while they believed he was innocent they have ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways.

The club’s statement revealed:

“Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

“This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case. Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Greenwood himself also released a statement, saying that he will “continue his football career away from Old Trafford”.

In full, his statement reads:

“I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

“I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

Many others have since spoken out regarding the big decision, including non-other than the legendary footballer and pundit, Gary Lineker, who described the decision as “inevitable and right”.

More specifically he shared United’s statement and wrote: “Inevitable and right decision on an untenable situation”.

