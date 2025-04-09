Search icon

09th Apr 2025

Gang of Four bassist Dave Allen dies aged 69

Ava Keady

The 69-year-old was battling dementia.

Gang of Four bassist, Dave Allen has died aged 69.

The bassist for the British pop-punk band passed away last Saturday, April 5, after a battle with dementia.

His former bandmates shared the sad news, telling fans that Dave had passed away at home.

Gang of Four members Jon King and Hugo Burnham paid tribute to Dave on Instagram, saying: “It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning.

“He was at home with his family. Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends.

“Our love and thoughts are with them.”

The band formed in 1976, and Dave replaced the original bassist only a couple months later.

Critics were impressed with the debut Gangs of Four album, Entertainment!, which hit shelves in 1979.

The record is suggested to have had influence on bands such as Nirvana and REM.

Their biggest UK hit came from At Home He’s a Tourist, which peaked at number 58 in the charts.

Additionally, the band were asked to perform the song on Top of the Pops, however they refused after producers wanted to alter the line: “And the rubbers you hide in your top left pocket.”

They wanted ‘rubbers’ to be changed to ‘rubbish’ to prevent causing offence.

In 1981, Dave left the band to focus on another group, Shriekback, but returned to Gangs of Four between 2004 and 2008.

The bands statement continued: “Jon and I [Hugo] went to see him and spent a lovely afternoon with him and the family.

“We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together. Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century.

“We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives. We know that Dave would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again in Portland on our farewell US tour. But it’s now a bridge too far.”

“Goodbye, Old Friend,” they concluded.

Heartbroken fans shared their condolences, with one commenting: “One of the greats. Go4+Shriekback big parts of my musical life.”

Another added: “Forever a personal favorite and an absolute legend!”

