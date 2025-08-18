Search icon

18th Aug 2025

Gal Gadot claims Snow White flopped because of ‘pressure to speak out against Israel’

Erin McLaughlin

Disney lost an estimated $115 million on Snow White.

Gal Gadot has recently credited the “pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel” as the reason that last year’s live-action remake of Snow White flopped.

The Israeli actress appeared on the Israeli celebrity interview programme The A Talks, where one interviewer asked her if she was upset about the theatrical adaptation, also starring Rachel Ziegler, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

“First of all, I have to say that I really enjoyed filming this movie,” Gadot said.

The interviewers immediately pressed the actress on how it was to work with Zegler, to which Gadot responded: “I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler. We laughed, we talked and it was fun. I was sure that this movie was going to be a huge success.”

Gal Gadot has served in the Israeli Defense Forces for two years due to her mandatory conscription, during which she served as a combat fitness instructor.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler has been very vocal about her support of Palestine and Gaza, which didn’t go over well with Snow White Producer Marc Platt, amidst the promotion of the film.

Gadot added: “And then October 7 happened, and what’s happening in all kinds of industries, and also in Hollywood, is that there’s a lot of pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel.”

She went on to say that she “can always explain and try to give people in the world context about what’s happening and what the reality is here, but in the end, people decide for themselves. I was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn’t do well at the box office.”

Five protesters were detained after allegedly targeting the set of Gadot’s upcoming movie The Runner in London. Two months earlier, Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was delayed by protestors representing both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups.

It is believed that Disney lost an estimated $115 million on Snow White.

