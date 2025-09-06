Fundraiser for Brit jailed for life in Dubai removed after ‘violation’

News of her arrest emerged yesterday

A GoFundMe account set up in support of a young British woman jailed in Dubai has been removed from the fundraising platform.

Liverpool local Mia O’Brien has been arrested and is currently being held in Dubai’s city centre jail for an unspecified offence.

The only information about the arrest presently available is that her family announced O’Brien made a “very stupid mistake.”

O’Brien’s mum had set up a fundraiser in order to help support her 23-year-old daughter through the ordeal, but this has now been removed for breaching community guidelines.

The Sun have spoken to Go Fund Me who provided the following statement.

“It was removed because it violates Term 9 of the Prohibited Conduct section in our Terms of Service.

“Term 9 prohibits raising funds on GoFundMe for the legal defence of certain alleged crimes.”

O’Brien’s mother Danielle McKenna had written this on the page: “Mia has been given a life sentence over in Dubai and she is now in central prison.



“As you can all probably imagine, as her mother I am absolutely devastated.



“I haven’t seen my daughter since last October.



“Mia is only 23 years old and has never done a bad thing in her life.



“This is a young girl, who went to university to do law, and unfortunately got mixed up in the wrong so-called friends and made a very stupid mistake and is now paying the price.”





The fundraiser brought in £700 before it was shut down.