Search icon

News

30th Oct 2025

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

Harry Warner

He played a young Will Smith

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr has died aged 42, TMZ has reported.

Myers Jr was best known for his role in the cult show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, playing a younger version of Will Smith.

He would later take on the role of Marlon Jackson in the television miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Credit: Instagram

He also featured in an episode of the drama series Young Americans in 2000.

The news of his death was announced by his mother Renee Trice who told TMZ that he had died on Wednesday morning from a heart attack in his home in Maryland.

She explained that her son had suffered three heart attacks in the past three years.

Following the news of Myers Jr’s death, a GoFundMe page was set up by his sister Tyree Trice to help cover funeral costs.

In the post she also shared that Myers Jr was also a father of four.

The GoFundMe page read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of my beloved brother, Floyd Roger Myers Jr , who tragically left us today after a sudden heart attack. He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met.

“Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us.

“This fundraiser was created to help relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy. All funds raised will go toward funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time as we grieve and adjust.”

Topics:

fresh prince of bel air,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

News

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

By Sammi Minion

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

News

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

By Sammi Minion

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

Donald Trump

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

By Joseph Loftus

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

Chancellor

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

By Harry Warner

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

By Joseph Loftus

Warning issued to petrol and diesel drivers to ‘avoid’ supermarket fuel ‘at all costs’

diesel

Warning issued to petrol and diesel drivers to ‘avoid’ supermarket fuel ‘at all costs’

By JOE

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

Royal Family

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

By Ava Keady

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

By Stephen Porzio

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

By Joseph Loftus

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

Fans react

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Football

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

By Sammi Minion

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

Affiliate

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

By Jonny Yates

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

Chancellor

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

By Harry Warner

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

By Jacob Entwistle

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

Christmas markets

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

By JOE

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

By Jacob Entwistle

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories