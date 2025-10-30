Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

He played a young Will Smith

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr has died aged 42, TMZ has reported.

Myers Jr was best known for his role in the cult show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, playing a younger version of Will Smith.

He would later take on the role of Marlon Jackson in the television miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Credit: Instagram

He also featured in an episode of the drama series Young Americans in 2000.

The news of his death was announced by his mother Renee Trice who told TMZ that he had died on Wednesday morning from a heart attack in his home in Maryland.

She explained that her son had suffered three heart attacks in the past three years.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. a former child actor best known for his role in the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has died at age 42. pic.twitter.com/7SB0HX24WP — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) October 30, 2025

Following the news of Myers Jr’s death, a GoFundMe page was set up by his sister Tyree Trice to help cover funeral costs.

In the post she also shared that Myers Jr was also a father of four.

The GoFundMe page read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of my beloved brother, Floyd Roger Myers Jr , who tragically left us today after a sudden heart attack. He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met.

“Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us.

“This fundraiser was created to help relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy. All funds raised will go toward funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time as we grieve and adjust.”