Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

They claim it will help get young people into work

A new report by MPs has suggested that all under 22-year-olds in England should be given free bus passes.

It found that the number of bus journeys taken by the public has fallen in recent years, with fares rising further than inflation.

The report from the Transport Committee says this is a barrier to some people using buses, and it recommended piloting a scheme of free bus travel for all under-22s.

The Department for Transport says it has provided “£1bn in multi-year funding to improve the reliability and frequency of bus services across the country”.

Bus travel has been free for people aged five to 22 in Scotland since January 2022.

The number of bus journeys in England has fallen by one billion since 2009, 3.6 billion journeys in 2024.

However, for smaller towns and rural areas, buses run so infrequently “they do not meaningfully add to people’s transport options”.

“High bus fares and limited local provision can severely restrict young people’s access to education, employment, and other opportunities,” the report added.