Francis Ngannou issues statement on motorcycle crash which killed 17-year-old girl

The former UFC fighter was reportedly involved in a fatal motorcycle crash

Ex-UFC fighter Francis Ngannou has issued a statement after he was reportedly involved in fatal motorcycle crash, which left a 17-year-old girl killed in the accident.

Local reports say the incident happened in the Omnisports District of Yaounde in his native Cameroon, crashing into the girl while on his motorbike.

Outlets in the country, Camer.be, Lebledparle and Actu Cameroun say that the girl suffered severe injuries to her arm and leg.

The girl was rushed to Yaounde General Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

The 38-year-old former UFC champion is said to be “devastated” following the crash and it is reported that he has paid for the victim’s “medical expenses”.

In a statement obtained by TMZ Sports, Ngannou said: “From the very beginning, I have been by the family’s side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time.

“I’ve met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way.”

He added: “I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss.”

He did not explain any details of the incident, as it is currently being investigated by police.

Ngannou is a known fan of motorcycles.

It is the second time in only a matter of months that the Cameroonian fighter has been hit by tragedy, after losing his 15-month-old son Kobe last April.

The tragic passing inspired Ngannou to return to the ring last October and beat opponent Renan Ferreira in their showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Upon winning the fight Ngannous broke down in tears, dedicating the vicotry to his late son.

He said: “I can’t think about anything other than my son, Kobe.

“I only took this fight because of him, I took the fight for him.

“I hope they can remember his name because without Kobe, we wouldn’t be here tonight. I wouldn’t have fought.”