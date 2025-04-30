Search icon

30th Apr 2025

Francis Ngannou ‘involved in fatal motorcycle crash’ as girl, 17, killed 

Harry Warner

Tragic news

Ex-UFC fighter Francis Ngannou has been involved in fatal motorcycle crash with a 17-year-old girl killed in the accident.

Local reports say the incident happened in the Omnisports District of Yaounde in his native Cameroon, crashing into the girl while on his motorbike.

Outlets in the country, Camer.be, Lebledparle and Actu Cameroun say that the girl suffered severe injuries to her arm and leg, while the is reportedly fine.

The girl was rushed to Yaounde General Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

The 38-year-old former UFC champion is said to be “devastated” following the crash.

The fighter is yet to release a statement, but it is reported that he has paid for the victim’s “medical expenses”.

Ngannou is a known fan of motorcycles.

It is the second time in only a matter of months that the Cameroonian fighter has been hit by tragedy, after losing his 15-month-old son Kobe last April.

The tragic passing inspired Ngannou to return to the ring last October and beat opponent Renan Ferreira in their showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Upon winning the fight Ngannous broke down in tears, dedicating the vicotry to his late son.

He said: “I can’t think about anything other than my son, Kobe.

“I only took this fight because of him, I took the fight for him.

“I hope they can remember his name because without Kobe, we wouldn’t be here tonight. I wouldn’t have fought.”

Topics:

Francis Ngannou,Sport,UFC

