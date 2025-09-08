Four people killed and several others injured in shooting in Jerusalem

It marks the country’s deadliest attack in almost a year.

Four people have been killed and several others were injured in a shooting in Jerusalem.

Initially, 15 people were said to be injured, with police now confirming that four have died.

According to Israeli media reports, two attackers boarded a bus and opened fire as it reached a significant intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem.

The road leads to Jewish settlements located in East Jerusalem.

Police have said that both of the attackers have been shot dead.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour.

First responders at the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass.

They further described people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and footpath near the bus stop.

Details of the shooting, including the motive and perpetrators, were not immediately clear.

The conflict in Gaza has sparked a massive surge of violence in surrounding areas.

This is a breaking news story and more information will follow.