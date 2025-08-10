Search icon

10th Aug 2025

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Nina McLaughlin

Four members of a family who lived in the UK have died in a car crash while they were holidaying in Portugal.

Tragic news

Six people died in the crash in Castro Verde, in the South of Portugal. Four were relatives of the same family including brothers Afonso and Domingos.

A young woman in the family’s car also died, as did the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Municipal Council of Mourão said in a statement on Facebook that the family were on holiday and traveling from Faro to Mourão. They have declared two days of mourning following the tragedy.

The Serrano family were not believed to have been British nationals, per Sky News, but lived in Thetford, Norwich.

Thetford Town Youth Football Club paid tribute to the family in a post on Facebook.

“Thetford Town Football Club would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the Serrano family and the local Portuguese community after the recent tragedy while on holiday,” it says.

“Afonso and [Domingos] were both an integral part of our U18’s team in recent years, both brothers sadly passed away in Portugal with their parents and friends in a tragic car accident.

“The loss of this lovely family will leave a massive void in the local community.”

Image credit: Thetford Town Youth FC/Facebook

Topics:

Death,Portugal,sensitive

