Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

Reports say it was during a classmates reunion

Four people have been killed and 20 more injured after a mass shooting in a packed US restaurant.

The incident happened at around 1am local time this morning at Willie’s Bar and Grill in St. Helena Island, South Carolina.

Emergency services were called to the location after reports of multiple gunshots.

Victims and witnesses rushed into nearby buildings and businesses.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: “Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots.

“The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. At this time, we know that at least 20 people were injured. 4 were transported to area hospitals in critical conditions and 4 victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Names of victims will not be released at this time. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office may release additional information regarding the deceased victims pending notification of their next of kin.

“The Sheriff’s Office is investigating persons of interest. We appreciated the assistance of multiple Law Enforcement agencies, area Fire Departments, and Beaufort County EMS as we all worked the scene to assist those with injuries.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Local reports said that the shooting happened has the bar was full of classmates on a reunion.

Four people remain in a critical condition in hospital out of the 20 who were injured.

Authorities have yet to disclose the identities of those who have died.