14th Aug 2025

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

Erin McLaughlin

Drivers have been warned to have these four items in their cars by Friday

UK drivers have been warned to have these four items in their cars ahead of Friday’s 31 °C scorcher.

The RAC has issued a warning over a surge in breakdowns this weekend.

“We’re seeing a surge in breakdowns as this latest period of hot weather takes hold, with up to 20% more vehicles failing than expected at this point in July,” said Alice Simpson, spokesperson for RAC breakdown.

Simpson has urged all drivers to carry water, suncream, a sun hat, and an umbrella “to reduce the ferocity of the sun,” she added: “When waiting for assistance, look for a safe location in the shade and well away from moving traffic.”

A Met Office report for the period spanning August 14 to August 18 advises: “Mostly fine and very warm. Some thunderstorms. Patchy low cloud.

“A dry day for many with some very warm or hot sunshine. A few heavy and perhaps thundery showers affecting northern areas, likely to see heavy downpours and possibly hail. The odd lighter shower in the west. Feeling very warm.

“Showers and thunderstorms across Scotland ease, but patchy rain remains in the far north. Dry elsewhere with clear spells. Fog patches are developing in prone spots. Staying mild.

“Patchy cloud across the north with some light rain and the odd showers in Scotland. Bright and sunny across England and Wales, where it will stay very warm.”

“Cloudier with patchy rain further north. Mostly fine this weekend. Breezy with a shower risk west and southwest. Cloudier North Sea coasts.”

Staying safe in the heat

So, if you’re planning a long drive anytime soon, make sure to gather those four items, because with erratic UK weather, you never know when you’ll need them.

Most importantly, make sure to stock up on suncream. If you’re having to wait in the scorching sun on highway maintenance, we recommend you lather up on suncream, assuring you’ll stay sun safe during your wait.

Secondly, a collapsible water bottle is the way to go on any journey, as it will keep you hydrated for some time while being better for the environment than single-use plastic water bottles.

It’s very important to wear something on your head when waiting out in the sun. A hat or a cap is always a good idea, however, a wide-brimmed fishing hat tops the charts, especially when they come in 12 colours.

However, during a heatwave, suncream and a hat might not cover it, so in the case of an absolute scorcher, we recommend you have an umbrella handy. That way, you don’t have to seek out the shade and you can simply create your own.

