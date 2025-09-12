Four in ten Brits have lied about their age

Four in 10 Brits have lied about their age – claiming to be an average of four years younger than they really are

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed 65 per cent have tried to roll back the years, while 81 per cent have added to theirs to appear more mature.

The location of these little white lies included the usual suspects, the pub (44 per cent), nightclubs (41 per cent) and dating apps (21 per cent).

And of those who have fibbed, 16 per cent have gone along with it for more than six months.

While 19 per cent have given a different age on their birthday so as to not reveal their age.

A spokesperson from Funky Pigeon, which commissioned the research, said: “It’s been amusing to see how many have told a white lie about their age.

“Whether it’s dialling back the clock or pushing it forward to sneak past a velvet rope, boost their confidence, or simply fit in with friends.

“It seems age really is just a number – at least the one you’re willing to admit to.”

The study also found the people we meet on dating apps (16 per cent), the ones we encounter at parties (14 per cent) and travelling (12 per cent) are the people we fool the most about our age.

Friends (11 per cent), colleagues (10 per cent) and social media followers (eight per cent) aren’t safe either – having been on the receiving end of such white lies.

However, 17 per cent only keep it up for an hour, according to the OnePoll.com data.

And 73 per cent claim they have never been caught red-handed, though 42 per cent admit they know someone whose age-shenanigans have been exposed.

Still, 52 per cent would be pretty miffed if someone kept up the lie too long to them.

Of all respondents polled, 26 per cent like to keep their age a mystery to others, with 52 per cent believing others think they’re younger than they are.

And when their birthday has rolled around, 17 per cent have gone along with an age someone else has guessed.

But milestone birthdays were trickiest to navigate without the cat being let out of the bag, with 25 per cent caring about people being aware of their specific age.

Half (52 per cent) love it when theirs comes around, with 38 per cent liking the excuse to spend quality time with loved ones.

A spokesperson from Funky Pigeon, said: “Whatever your age – or what you report it to be, what truly matters is making the most of every year.

“Birthdays are the one day a year that can be a celebration about you – so naturally when it’s someone else’s it’s always nice to make a fuss.

“And making that little bit of extra effort – whether you specify the age or not – can make all the difference.”

THE TOP TEN TIMES WE LIE ABOUT OUR AGE:

1. At the pub – 44%

2. At nightclubs – 41%

3. Social settings – 24%

4. On dating apps – 21%

5. At the cinema – 16%

6. The shops – 12%

7. At work – 11%

8. At a birthday party – 9%

9. At concerts – 9%

10. At sports clubs – 8%