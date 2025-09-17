Search icon

News

17th Sep 2025

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

Harry Warner

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

It comes as Trump embarks on a state visit of the UK

Four people have been arrested after pictures of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the exterior of Windsor Castle.

Donald Trump has touched down in the UK to begin a state visit of the isles, although not everyone is pleased to see him.

With the news of his arrival in the country, people have been making their thoughts clear on the US president, notably political campaign group Led By Donkeys who are no strangers to a viral political stunt.

With Trump set to stay at Windsor Castle during his state visit, the group decided to highlight his connections to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the public continue to pose questions over their relationship.

Images of Trump and Epstein together were projected onto the walls while some of the alleged correspondences between the pair were also displayed.

The group shared an image of the stunt on Instagram with the caption: “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle”.

They later shared a video, documenting the relationship between Trump and Epstein as images flash up on the exterior of the castle.

Thames Valley Police said four people were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications after the images were seen.

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.

“Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

This stunt is not the only planned action against the visit of two-time US president Donald Trump, as the Stop Trump Coalition are set to hold a mass protest in Parliament Square against the state visit at 2pm today (17 September).

Topics:

epstein,News,Politics,Trump,Windsor Castle

RELATED ARTICLES

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

News

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

By Sammi Minion

NATO is at war with Russia, Kremlin says

NATO

NATO is at war with Russia, Kremlin says

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Love Island finalists have confirmed their split

Love Island

Love Island finalists have confirmed their split

By Erin McLaughlin

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

Football

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

By Sammi Minion

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Experts reveal reason why Man City’s 115 charges case is taking so long

115 charges

Experts reveal reason why Man City’s 115 charges case is taking so long

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories