Sad news

Former WWE star ‘Sir Mo’ Robert Horne has died aged 58.

Sir Mo worked in the WWE (then known as WWF) from the years 1993 to 1996, and held the title of WWF Tag Team Champion alongside his teammate Mabel, under the name Men on a Mission.

The star had reportedly been suffering pneumonia and had been in intensive care.

His death was announced in an emotional statement from Leilani Kai.

“It breaks my heart to hear that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s. He was always kind to me — always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect. When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome. That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most.

“We also worked together many times later on the Carolina independent circuit, and he was just as genuine outside the spotlight as he was under it. He loved the business, loved the fans, and loved giving back. Bobby had that special kind of warmth that reminded you wrestling isn’t just about what happens in the ring — it’s about the people and memories that come with it.

“Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you.”