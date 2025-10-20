Search icon

News

20th Oct 2025

Former WWE star ‘Sir Mo’ Robert Horne has died aged 58

JOE

Sad news

Former WWE star ‘Sir Mo’ Robert Horne has died aged 58.

Sir Mo worked in the WWE (then known as WWF) from the years 1993 to 1996, and held the title of WWF Tag Team Champion alongside his teammate Mabel, under the name Men on a Mission.

The star had reportedly been suffering pneumonia and had been in intensive care.

His death was announced in an emotional statement from Leilani Kai.

“It breaks my heart to hear that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s. He was always kind to me — always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect. When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome. That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most.

“We also worked together many times later on the Carolina independent circuit, and he was just as genuine outside the spotlight as he was under it. He loved the business, loved the fans, and loved giving back. Bobby had that special kind of warmth that reminded you wrestling isn’t just about what happens in the ring — it’s about the people and memories that come with it.

“Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you.”

Topics:

sensitive,WWE

RELATED ARTICLES

Two people confirmed dead after cargo plane skids off runway

Hong Kong

Two people confirmed dead after cargo plane skids off runway

By Nina McLaughlin

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48

Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48

By Nina McLaughlin

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

News

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

Health

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

Donald Trump

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

By Nina McLaughlin

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

England

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

By JOE

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

France

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

By Nina McLaughlin

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

By JOE

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

By Nina McLaughlin

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

Health

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

Donald Trump

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

England

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

By JOE

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

France

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

By Nina McLaughlin

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

harlan coben

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

By Stephen Porzio

Walkers confirm they have permanently axed classic 1980s crisps

1980s

Walkers confirm they have permanently axed classic 1980s crisps

By Nina McLaughlin

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

By Nina McLaughlin

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

By Sammi Minion

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

By Joseph Loftus

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

News

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories