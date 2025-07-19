Search icon

News

19th Jul 2025

Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

Sammi Minion

He says Russia is ‘hated by the West’

In response to Donald Trump’s ’50 day’ ultimatum on the Ukraine War, a former President of Russia has suggested that the time has come for pre-emptive missile strikes on the West. 

President Trump recently announced that he had given Vladimir Putin 50 days to end the war in Ukraine, after which the Russians would face serious consequences, in the shape of brutal economic sanctions. 

Dmitry Medvedev, who was president between 2008 and 2012, has described Trump’s threat as a form of ‘Western aggression’, adding that now is the time for his country to fight back against NATO.

Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman for Russia’s Security Council, said: “What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-scale war, [with] sanctions packages, loud statements about the militarisation of Europe. It’s another attempt to destroy the ‘historical anomaly’ hated by the West – Russia, our country.”

The politician says that the time for talking is now over and that it is time for military action. 

Adding: “We need to act accordingly. To respond in full. And if necessary, launch pre-emptive strikes.”

Ukraine has been plagued by the brutal effects of war ever since Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade in 2022. 

When Trump came into the presidency this January he had initially promised to end the conflict within 100 days, making use of his supposed strong personal relationship with his Russian counterpart. 

This has not materialised as the 100 day target passed weeks ago. 

Trump was recently asked about his difficulties to negotiate with Putin by reporters. 

The 79-year-old said: “I speak to him [Putin] a lot and I go away and say ‘that was a nice conversation.’ Then the missiles happen and after three or four times you realise the talk doesn’t mean anything.”

Topics:

News,Putin,Trump,Ukraine,War

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

Covid

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

By Sammi Minion

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

culture

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

By Sammi Minion

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

News

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

Air India crash

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

By JOE

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

Cancer

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

By JOE

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

Crime

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

By Sammi Minion

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

CEO

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

By Sammi Minion

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

sensitive

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

By Joseph Loftus

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

culture

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

By Sammi Minion

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

Air India crash

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

By JOE

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

Cancer

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

By JOE

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

Entertainment

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

Crime

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

By Sammi Minion

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

CEO

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

By Sammi Minion

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

Chelsea

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

sensitive

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

By Joseph Loftus

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

culture

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

By Sammi Minion

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

sensitive

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

By Joseph Loftus

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

Gen Z

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

By Erin McLaughlin

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

By JOE

Load more stories