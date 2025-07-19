Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

He says Russia is ‘hated by the West’

In response to Donald Trump’s ’50 day’ ultimatum on the Ukraine War, a former President of Russia has suggested that the time has come for pre-emptive missile strikes on the West.

President Trump recently announced that he had given Vladimir Putin 50 days to end the war in Ukraine, after which the Russians would face serious consequences, in the shape of brutal economic sanctions.

Dmitry Medvedev, who was president between 2008 and 2012, has described Trump’s threat as a form of ‘Western aggression’, adding that now is the time for his country to fight back against NATO.

Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman for Russia’s Security Council, said: “What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-scale war, [with] sanctions packages, loud statements about the militarisation of Europe. It’s another attempt to destroy the ‘historical anomaly’ hated by the West – Russia, our country.”

The politician says that the time for talking is now over and that it is time for military action.

Adding: “We need to act accordingly. To respond in full. And if necessary, launch pre-emptive strikes.”

Ukraine has been plagued by the brutal effects of war ever since Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade in 2022.

When Trump came into the presidency this January he had initially promised to end the conflict within 100 days, making use of his supposed strong personal relationship with his Russian counterpart.

This has not materialised as the 100 day target passed weeks ago.

Trump was recently asked about his difficulties to negotiate with Putin by reporters.

The 79-year-old said: “I speak to him [Putin] a lot and I go away and say ‘that was a nice conversation.’ Then the missiles happen and after three or four times you realise the talk doesn’t mean anything.”