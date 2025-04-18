Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson dies aged 36

Joe Thompson was diagnosed with cancer for the third time last year.

Ex professional footballer, Joe Thompson has died aged 36.

He passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, April 17, surrounded by his family.

Last year, the Bath-born footballer was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma, which had spread to his lungs.

He spent most of his career with Rochdale, making over 200 appearances for the club.

When he retired in 2019, he said he had ‘pushed his body to the absolute limit.’

In a statement, the club said they were ‘devastated’ by the news.

“We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality,” they wrote.

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

“Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

“Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time,” read the post.

In 2013, Joe received his first diagnoses of Hodgkin lymphoma and another one in 2017.

After being given the all-clear on both occasions, he notably went on to score the goal to save Rochdale from relegation from League One in 2018.

He described the goal as ‘written in the stars, fate, destiny.’

Thompson came through the Manchester United academy from the age of nine.

During his career, he also played for Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Southport and Bury.