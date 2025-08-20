Former priest found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault

He has been found guilty of 17 counts against nine women

Former priest Chris Brain has been found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women.

Brain, 68, was head of Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), which was an influential evangelical group in the 1990s and 80s in Sheffield.

He was found guilty on 17 counts after a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

He was found not guilty on 15 counts, while jurors continue to deliberate over a remaining four counts of indecent assault and one charge of rape.

The jury are expected to return to court on Thursday to continue deliberation on the remaining counts.

Brain, from Wilmslow in Cheshire, showed no emotion as the guilty verdict was read, per BBC.

The NOS began in 1986, and Church of England leaders initially celebrated its nightclub-inspired services.

It was dissolved in 1995 when concerns over Brain’s behaviour were raised.