08th Apr 2025

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

Zoe Hodges

He has said the UK ‘must prepare for war’

The former head of MI6 has suggested Britain may need to introduce conscription as new international threats increase.

Sir Alex Younger said the Government could require powers to compel Britons to ‘give their service one way or another’.

Younger suggested a new type of enrolment would stop short of full military service for all.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today Podcast, he said: “In extremis, I think we’d be looking at something like the model I understand exists in places like Sweden, where the government theoretically has the power to compel people to give their service one way or another, but doesn’t exercise it except in areas where it’s really needed.”

He said he was not calling for ‘blanket conscription’ but that he was interested in ‘ways in which the broader country would participate and contribute to security in a time of an emergency’.

Sweden reintroduced a form of conscription for over-18s in 2017 in response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

In the UK, the notion of conscription has caused much division among experts.

Just like on the continent, families have also been warned to pack a 72-hour ‘survival kit’ in case Russian attacks on energy pipelines plunge Britain into a blackout.

Security sources told the Mail on Sunday that Brits should prepare for possible sabotage of the UK’s infrastructure by Vladimir Putin.

Each stockpile of emergency supplies should include enough bottled water and non-perishable food for each family member for three days.

It was also suggested that the pack should include medicines, a battery-powered radio and torch, identity documents and a Swiss army knife. 

There is increasing concern over Russian activity in the north Sea, close to crucial energy links with continental Europe.

One of Putin’s spy ships, the Yantar, was detected mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure in recent months.

Furthermore, sensors thought to have been planted by Russia to spy on Britain’s Vanguard nuclear submarines have been found in waters off the coast.

Approximately 40 per cent of the UK’s gas supply is imported from Norway, much of which comes through the single, 700-mile Langeled pipeline. 

Vital telecommunications cables also run undersea.

