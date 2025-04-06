Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

It comes after all EU citizens were issued a warning

Brits have been urged to have a 72-hour survival kit ready amid fears of Putin plotting to sabotage the UK.

The Daily Mail reports that a Russian spy ship called the Yantar was discovered in British waters, and that this means critical assets may be sabotaged.

This includes things like gas pipelines and undersea cables, and could lead to blackouts across the country.

“We know that the Russians are active in the North Sea and have the power to cripple our energy links,” a source told the outlet.

“We need to become much more self-sufficient, and quickly. And households should be ready for all eventualities.”

A second source said: “We are now massively dependent on electricity imports and we are going to become more dependent on those imports.

“The director general of MI5 has warned about GRU [Russia’s military intelligence service] tactics in Western countries, including sabotage or arson. Energy infrastructure is a sitting duck.”

It comes after news that the EU urged every member state to develop a 72-hour survival kit for citizens to face any crisis as part of its Preparedness Union Strategy.

The strategy also calls for more stockpiling of essential supplies and improved civilian-military cooperation.

Hadja Lahbib, the commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management said: “In the EU we must think different because the threats are different, we must think bigger because the threats are bigger too.”

Roxana Mînzatu, the Commission for preparedness added: “The COVID pandemic has shown that the added value of acting together in solidarity, in coordination, in the European Union framework is absolutely crucial, This is what makes us more efficient, makes us stronger.”

One of the key areas identified as needing improvement is the population’s preparedness and as a result the Commission has urged member states to ensure citizens have an emergency kit that allows them to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours in the event they are cut off from essential supplies.

Several member states already have such guidelines with varying timeframes.

For example, France calls for a 72-hour survival kit that includes food, water, medicines, a portable radio, a flashlight, spare batteries, chargers, cash, copies of important documents including medical prescriptions, spare keys, warm clothes and basic tools such as utility knives.