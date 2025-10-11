Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

Moving into management, Wilshere was last the interim gaffer at Norwich City.

Jack Wilshere has reportedly been lined up for a new manager role in the English football league.

Previously the interim boss at the Canaries, he has reportedly held talks with a League 1 club over taking the hotseat, as per Football Insider.

Recently relegated, Luton Town have not began life in the third tier as planned after back-to-back drops.

Matt Bloomfield, who was appointed in the Championship season, could not guide The Hatters to safety last season or an early promotion charge, with the club announcing his departure earlier this week.

Figures at the club have reportedly moved quick though, with Wilshere reportedly ‘close to agreeing a move’.

Wilshere was also in the running to become Plymouth Argyle boss in the summer, as per earlier reports.

Since retiring at the age of 30 in 2022, the former Arsenal maestro has taken on a number of senior and youth coaching roles.

In the two games in charge of the Canaries last season, he showed promising ability as the East Anglian side went two games undefeated.