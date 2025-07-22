Search icon

22nd Jul 2025

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

Ava Keady

The wheelchair user was seen heading towards Bristol town centre.

New footage shows a wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on the back of a police van.

The wheelchair, Darren Pearson, 50, from Bolton, has since been charged with causing a public nuisance, as reported by The Bolton News.

In the video he can be seen heading toward Bolton town centre.

A person can be seen holding the police van as it made its way down Bark Street, heading towards Knowsley Street.

The individual keeps a grip on the back of the vehicle for around ten seconds and travels about 200 feet before letting go.

It almost seems as though he waves to the officers before the police car turns the corner.

@hussainzohib Welcome to Bolton 😂 #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ #bolton #beutifulmoments ♬ sonido original – ♤MaxGame♤

People have reacted to the video online, with one user saying: “my guy is just trying to get a free ride.”

“What in the little Britain is going on here,” commented another.

One other social media user joked: “Just a normal day in Bolton.”

Topics:

bristol,Funny,Viral

