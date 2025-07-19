Search icon

19th Jul 2025

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

Sammi Minion

Could they be getting the band back together? 

Following the jubilant scenes that have taken over Manchester this week as Oasis returned to their home city for the first time in 16 years, fans have speculating about which disbanded music group could be next to get back together. 

As of last night, fans of legendary 1970s rock band Fleetwood Mac think they be next to see their favourites reunited. 

Those fans were sent into an absolute frenzy on Thursday (17 July) as the two core members of the group — Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham — both posted cryptic messages to their personal Twitter/X accounts. 

Singer Nicks posted an image of a hand-scripted message, that reads: “And if you go forward…”

Then just half an hour later, lead guitar player Buckingham shared the words: “I’ll meet you there.”

The call and response is obviously a direct reference to a song called Frozen Love which appeared in the first album the two worked on together, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks. 

A year after its release, the two legends joined Fleetwood Mac, and the rest is history. 

It follows a post by a third member of the original band, drummer Mick Fleetwood, who also referenced Frozen Love in a video he posted to Instagram. 

Fleetwood can be heard saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”

The three messages have understandably sent fans into a craze. 

One wrote on Twitter/X: “A reunion album between you would make my entire life. I don’t think anyone could understand how much this simple tweet means to me.”

Fleetwood Mac did last perform as recently as 2019, however that was without the presence of Buckingham. 

But with both Nicks and Buckingham now in their 70s, it seems now is the best time to finally properly reunite for one last big tour.

Topics:

culture,Fleetwood Mac,Music

