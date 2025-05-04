Search icon

News

04th May 2025

Five people survive 36 hours in alligator-infested swamp after Amazon plane crash

Dan Seddon

They were helped by local fishermen

A pilot has spoken out after crash-landing in a Bolivian stretch of the Amazon jungle.

Carrying three women and a child onboard his aircraft, Pablo Andres Velarde was flying from the village of Baures to Trinidad when he was forced into cutting their journey short.

Per Sky News, Velarde recalled a “tough landing” as the plane flipped over upon impact with a predator-infested swamp.

The five of them, who survived 36 hours with nothing to drink and just cassava flour for nourishment, sought safety on top of the craft as it lay submerged in the water.

The survivors spent 36 hours in alligator-infested waters. Credit: Bolivian civil defence vice ministry

Velarde claimed they were surrounded by “huge alligators” which lingered all day and night “three to four metres” away.

Armed with his phone’s torch, the pilot managed to keep an eye on the man-eating gators and other threats such as snakes and mosquitoes.

When they eventually heard the sound of a nearby fishing boat, Velarde used his flashlight to gain its attention whilst also shouting for help.

The fivesome were airlifted to hospital via helicopter on Friday (May 2).

“We were happy because we could not survive another night,” said the pilot. “We were very tired. We couldn’t stand anymore, because we had to stand so we could keep an eye on the animals.”

Director of the Beni region health department, Ruben Torres, went on to share in a statement: “I am really happy because in the end all the institutions joined together to be able to find the missing people and save those lives that now receive the attention they need. Being with their families is important.”

This comes after a group of hunters caught a record-breaking 363kg monster on Mississippi’s Yazoo River in the summer of 2023.

Measuring 14 feet 3 inches in length, the US state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks later revealed that the gator boasted a 66-inch belly girth and 46-inch-thick tail.

Topics:

Animals,Plane Crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Toughest animal on earth revealed after brutal AI fight pits 256 species against each other

Animals

Toughest animal on earth revealed after brutal AI fight pits 256 species against each other

By JOE

Plane crash at airport in Manchester leaves man fighting for his life and another injured

Manchester

Plane crash at airport in Manchester leaves man fighting for his life and another injured

By Dan Seddon

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

Animals

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Film 4

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Sean Crosbie

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

gateshead

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Harry Warner

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

Pope Francis

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

By Sean Crosbie

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

China

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

By Sean Crosbie

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Podcast

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

By Nina McLaughlin

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Film 4

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Sean Crosbie

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

gateshead

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Harry Warner

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

Pope Francis

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

By Sean Crosbie

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

China

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

By Nina McLaughlin

Disney+ has added several seasons of one of the best modern detective shows

Disney+

Disney+ has added several seasons of one of the best modern detective shows

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

action

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has added one of 2024’s very best movies to its service

Oscars

Prime Video has added one of 2024’s very best movies to its service

By Stephen Porzio

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

China

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

By Sean Crosbie

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Podcast

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

By Nina McLaughlin

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

People baffled after learning what new ‘barebacking’ trend actually is

Barebacking

People baffled after learning what new ‘barebacking’ trend actually is

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories