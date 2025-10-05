Search icon

05th Oct 2025

Five or more dead in Ukraine following Russian missile and drone strikes

Ava Keady

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 50 missiles and around 500 attack drones were launched by Russia.

At least five people are dead in Ukraine following Russian missile and drone strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over 50 missiles and around 500 attack drones were launched by Russia, targetting the regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad.

It’s been reported that four people were killed in the western region of Lviv, after an industrial park was set ablaze and another in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

President Zelenskyy said around 10 people were injured in the strikes with many civilians, including 73,000 in Zaporizhzhia, being left without power.

The Kremlin have yet to comment on the strikes, despite increasing attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid as winter approaches.

Kyiv’s energy ministry said the strike damaged equipment at an energy company which serves the people of both Zaporizhzhia and the Chernihiv region who are now suffering from hourly power outages.

“The Russians once again targeted our infrastructure – everything that ensures normal life for our people,” stated President Zelenskyy, as per Sky News.

“We need more protection and faster implementation of all defence agreements, especially on air defence, to deprive this aerial terror of any meaning.

“A unilateral ceasefire in the skies is possible – and it is precisely that which could open the way to real diplomacy.

“America and Europe must act to make Putin stop.”

Just earlier this week, Russia launched a massive bombardment on Ukraine’s gas production facilities, and on Friday, October 3, state-owned Naftogaz Group who run Ukraine’s natural gas facilities, suffered the biggest attack since the war started almost four years ago.

