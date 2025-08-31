Search icon

31st Aug 2025

First photo of Trump since death rumour goes viral and everyone is saying the same thing

He was seen preparing for a family golf outing in Washington yesterday.

The first photo of Trump since rumours circulated around his death has gone viral, and everyone is saying the same thing.

The 79-year-old was seen preparing for a family golf outing on the south lawn of the White House yesterday, August 30.

The appearance followed a wild 24 hours of ‘Trump is dead’ trending on X.

Users of the platform began wondering where the US president was, and the theory started from there.

Between little sightings of Trump, no upcoming scheduled appearances, and comments from JD Vance about Trump’s health about being prepared if something were to happen, the internet was sent into a frenzy.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the vice president spoke about his readiness to step into power if needed.

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term, and is going to do great things for the American people.”

He added: “And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Reacting to yesterday’s appearance, one X user said: “He looks awful.”

Another said it was ‘odd’ that the golf game wasn’t scheduled.

“I’m not buying it,” commented another user.

Concerns over Trump’s health were raised earlier this week when he was seen with bruising on his hand.

Following the speculation, along with questions from the press, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruising came as a result of Trump ‘shaking hands all day, every day.’

Furthermore, last month White House physician Sean Barbarella elaborated on the president’s bruising, saying it was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The same month, the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after he was seen with what was believed to be swollen ankles.

At the time, she added that it was a ‘benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70’ and that despite the diagnosis, Trump ‘remains in excellent health.’

Trump,US

