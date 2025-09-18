Search icon

18th Sep 2025

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

Harry Warner

First 'one in one out' flight to France takes off with no migrants on board

The first migrant has been deported under the ‘one in one out’ deal with France after three days of paused plans.

The man, an Indian national, was removed from the UK on Thursday morning on an Air France plane.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “This is an important first step to securing our borders.”

Deportations had been scheduled to start this Monday (15 September), however, due to legal challenges, the passenger flight took off without any migrants on board, as per the Times.

The deal was announced in July by UK PM Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron, which would see illegal migrants returned to the France.

However, the process has been slow moving, although the scheme is finally off the ground.

As part of the deal, seats are booked on commercial flights back to France, with reservations believed to have been made on an Air France passenger plane this week.

However, the Times and Telegraph reported that plans scheduled for the first three days did not go ahead as planned due to legal challenges.

The Times reported that this was due to outstanding human rights claims, with the plans being halted for another day.

Home Office minister Alex Davies-Jones told Times Radio this morning: “I’m not going to comment or give a running commentary on what is happening here.

“These deportations will be happening as soon as possible.”

The government reluctant to reveal the full details and numbers in the plan.

This is due to fears of information being used by smuggling gangs to convince people that taking the trip on a small boat could be worth the risk.

The ambiguity is intended as a deterrent for those getting ready to take the risk.

Davies-Jones said: “If I was to break down with you exactly a time-by-time, day-by-day movement on our returns policy, then that would be giving these abhorrent people smugglers exactly what they want.

“This would be allowing them to know what the government is doing when, and they would be able to respond to that. We are not going to be doing them any favours.”

