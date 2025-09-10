Search icon

10th Sep 2025

First female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment dies in Surrey car crash

Ava Keady

She was just 28-years-old.

The first female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment has died in a car crash in Surrey.

28-year-old Captain Elizabeth Godwin was involved in a fatal crash last Friday, September 5, around 8pm on the A322 Lightwater Bypass in Surrey.

She was the first female officer of the Life Guards, which is part of the Household Cavalry.

Police appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened between the M3 junction and the red road roundabout and involved a silver Nissan and a silver BMW.

“Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, one of the drivers, a woman in her 20s, was declared deceased at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

“The other driver, a 30-year-old man from Bracknell, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through alcohol.

“The road was closed in both directions but has since fully opened.”

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Tom Armitage led tributes to the young woman, who he described as ‘talented, resourceful and compassionate’.

“History may record Lizzie as the first female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment, but I know she would want to be recalled simply as a tough and talented young officer doing her utmost to serve King and country and to lead and inspire soldiers.

“Her sudden and untimely death leaves a huge void for all of us in the Household Cavalry family and she will be remembered by us all as a lively, fun and dynamic officer with a very bright future ahead of her,” he added.

Since joining the Life Guards in 2020, Captain Godwin had served in several high-profile ceremonial duties, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the King’s coronation.

Additionally, she was awarded the Sword of Honour at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the best of her intake and was a polo and hockey player for the Army.

She was serving in the Army Training Regiment in Pirbright at the time of her death.

The 28-year-old grew up in Devon and attended Exeter School.

In 2023, she spoke to British magazine Tatler about leading a troop.

“No matter what, you have to have a confident front, because if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will,” she said.

Furthermore, she spoke about the King’s coronation, saying: “I remember really looking forward to (it) and feeling so privileged.

“I had fortunately finished my equine training so that I would be in a privileged position to ride in the coronation.”

Topics:

Army,household cavalry,surrey

