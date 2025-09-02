BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

A new Manchester venue will use the system.

The apparent first-ever bring your own booze (BYOB) nightclub is opening in one major UK city.

XLR Manchester will be one of the first ever venues to use the system, which can be a huge money saver for young people.

The 200-capacity club will open its doors on Wilmslow Road in Withington on September 24.

Run by promoter Chris Hindle, a fee of £10 to £20, depending on what’s on, will be charged at the door in place of a more standard ‘corkage’ fee.

The venue will be licensed to sell drinks over the bar; however, customers will also be able to choose to bring their own drink.

Furthermore, lockers are provided so you can store your drinks over the evening.

For safety, there is a no backpack or glass policy.⁠

Some events already confirmed at the club include sets from British Punjabi and South Asian music scene icon Yung Singh and Bushbaby, of Brighton bass collective Southpoint.

