Search icon

News

02nd Sep 2025

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Ava Keady

A new Manchester venue will use the system.

The apparent first-ever bring your own booze (BYOB) nightclub is opening in one major UK city.

XLR Manchester will be one of the first ever venues to use the system, which can be a huge money saver for young people.

The 200-capacity club will open its doors on Wilmslow Road in Withington on September 24.

Run by promoter Chris Hindle, a fee of £10 to £20, depending on what’s on, will be charged at the door in place of a more standard ‘corkage’ fee.

The venue will be licensed to sell drinks over the bar; however, customers will also be able to choose to bring their own drink.

Furthermore, lockers are provided so you can store your drinks over the evening.

For safety, there is a no backpack or glass policy.⁠

Some events already confirmed at the club include sets from British Punjabi and South Asian music scene icon Yung Singh and Bushbaby, of Brighton bass collective Southpoint.

Topics:

Drink,night out,Nightclub

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor reveals exactly how many drinks it takes to make you hungover

Alcohol

Doctor reveals exactly how many drinks it takes to make you hungover

By Dan Seddon

UK households told to put A4 sheet of paper in fridge before Saturday

Drink

UK households told to put A4 sheet of paper in fridge before Saturday

By Dan Seddon

White Claw deliver perfect summer refreshment with new range

Drink

White Claw deliver perfect summer refreshment with new range

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

Diet

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

By JOE

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Love Island

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

By Kat O'Connor

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

Affiliate

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

By JOE

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

England

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories