Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John has raised concern among fans following an Instagram post showing him lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace.

The music legend (78) left some fans worried this week when he shared a picture of himself, which at first glance appeared to show him severely injured.

However, despite many people suspecting the worst, it became clear the singer was doing fine.

The photo shows Elton John lying in a hospital bed, with both his legs in silver glittery casts, along with a bedazzled neck brace.

In front of him was also a table full of ‘get well soon cards’ and flowers. Elton’s husband, David Furnish, can also be seen speaking to a woman in the background.

Despite many fans’ initial shocked reaction, the caption actually reads: “Rocked too hard…ended up in a cast! Backstage with Spinal Tap.”

“The new film, Spinal Tap II, and album are out today, featuring me on Listen To The Flower People and Stonehenge. Thanks for having me be a part of it,” he added.

Fans then quickly realised the photo was taken on set for Sir Elton’s appearance in the sequel to the ‘mockumentary’ Spinal Tap, which can be expected in cinemas on September 25.

Nevertheless, many people took to the comments expressing their worry before realising the ‘Rocket Man’ singer was perfectly fine.

Charlie Puth wrote in all caps: “YOU SCARED ME,” with his comment accumulating nearly 4,000 likes.

“YOU SCARED ME TOO,” actor Ryan Philippe chimed in.

“I’m at the airport and my heart sank so quickly JESUS,” someone else wrote.

However, not everyone took the time to read the caption, with many wishing the artist a ‘speedy recovery’ in the comment section.

The carousel post also included a picture of himself on camera monitors, along with some behind-the-scenes shots of a soundstage and a close-up of the bedazzled casts after they had been removed.

The Spinal Tap sequel is set to come out 40 years after the original was released.

The new ‘mockumentary’ was co-written and directed by Rob Reiner and stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer as members of the fictional heavy metal band.

The sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues follows the band as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus to play one final show.

It will also feature some iconic hits from Sir Elton John himself, as well as Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Questlove, Trisha Yearwood, Chad Smith, and Lars Ulrich.