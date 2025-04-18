Search icon

News

18th Apr 2025

Fan favourite Toblerone chocolate bar discontinued in the UK

Sean Crosbie

A sad day indeed.

One of Toblerone’s most popular chocolate bars is set to be discontinued in the UK after almost 60 years on the shelves.

The announcement was made today that the dark chocolate version of Toblerone will be discontinued.

American-based confectionery company Mondelēz International have owned the iconic triangle-shaped chocolate bar since 2012.

Mondelēz International called it a “difficult decision” and said that they understand the move would be “disappointing for some consumers”, according to the BBC.

Mondelēz said the decision came down to “changing tastes” and growing its business, adding it “continuously adapt[s]” its range and “continue[s] to invest in Toblerone”.

The dark chocolate Toblerone was released in 1969.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the dark chocolate bar will only be taken off the shelves in the UK or in other countries.

Fans of the chocolate took to social media to offer their reactions to the news.

One user on X wrote: “Some crimes are beyond forgiving. This is that moment.”

Another said: “We used to be a country. A proper country.”

Someone else quipped: “Life without those dark chocolate triangles? That’s a mountain of disappointment.”

The famous Toblerone triangle shape is alleged to be inspired by the Matterhorn in the Alps – which a silhouette of features on the packaging – however, the true origins of the shape remain unclear.

Topics:

Chocolate,Toblerone

RELATED ARTICLES

Chocolate fans go wild for new Mars flavour dubbed ‘absolute heaven’

Chocolate

Chocolate fans go wild for new Mars flavour dubbed ‘absolute heaven’

By Sean Crosbie

Chocolate lovers urged to stock up as ‘best ever’ Nestle bar returns to shops

Cadbury

Chocolate lovers urged to stock up as ‘best ever’ Nestle bar returns to shops

By Sean Crosbie

Cadbury confirms release of new chocolate bar featuring ‘God-tier’ biscuit

Cadbury

Cadbury confirms release of new chocolate bar featuring ‘God-tier’ biscuit

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Carpenter nailed to the cross for 36th time in brutal Good Friday tradition

Carpenter nailed to the cross for 36th time in brutal Good Friday tradition

By Ava Keady

Russian documents suggest they’ve trained to strike three locations in UK

Russian documents suggest they’ve trained to strike three locations in UK

By Ava Keady

People worried for Donald Trump’s health after spotting mysterious bruises in new photo

People worried for Donald Trump’s health after spotting mysterious bruises in new photo

By Ava Keady

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson dies aged 36

sensitive

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson dies aged 36

By Ava Keady

Two Brits among four tourists killed in cable car crash in Naples

Italy

Two Brits among four tourists killed in cable car crash in Naples

By Ava Keady

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

By Ava Keady

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

By Stephen Porzio

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

Stephen King

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video adds three seasons of dark thriller show hailed as ‘work of great art’

Ireland

Prime Video adds three seasons of dark thriller show hailed as ‘work of great art’

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added a big new Western series

Netflix

Netflix has just added a big new Western series

By Stephen Porzio

One of the funnest action movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

One of the funnest action movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Carpenter nailed to the cross for 36th time in brutal Good Friday tradition

Carpenter nailed to the cross for 36th time in brutal Good Friday tradition

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Russian documents suggest they’ve trained to strike three locations in UK

Russian documents suggest they’ve trained to strike three locations in UK

By Ava Keady

People worried for Donald Trump’s health after spotting mysterious bruises in new photo

People worried for Donald Trump’s health after spotting mysterious bruises in new photo

By Ava Keady

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson dies aged 36

sensitive

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson dies aged 36

By Ava Keady

Two Brits among four tourists killed in cable car crash in Naples

Italy

Two Brits among four tourists killed in cable car crash in Naples

By Ava Keady

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

By Ava Keady

People are only just discovering what Durex stands for

Durex

People are only just discovering what Durex stands for

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories