Fan favourite Toblerone chocolate bar discontinued in the UK

A sad day indeed.

One of Toblerone’s most popular chocolate bars is set to be discontinued in the UK after almost 60 years on the shelves.

The announcement was made today that the dark chocolate version of Toblerone will be discontinued.

American-based confectionery company Mondelēz International have owned the iconic triangle-shaped chocolate bar since 2012.

Mondelēz International called it a “difficult decision” and said that they understand the move would be “disappointing for some consumers”, according to the BBC.

Mondelēz said the decision came down to “changing tastes” and growing its business, adding it “continuously adapt[s]” its range and “continue[s] to invest in Toblerone”.

The dark chocolate Toblerone was released in 1969.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the dark chocolate bar will only be taken off the shelves in the UK or in other countries.

Fans of the chocolate took to social media to offer their reactions to the news.

One user on X wrote: “Some crimes are beyond forgiving. This is that moment.”

Another said: “We used to be a country. A proper country.”

Someone else quipped: “Life without those dark chocolate triangles? That’s a mountain of disappointment.”

The famous Toblerone triangle shape is alleged to be inspired by the Matterhorn in the Alps – which a silhouette of features on the packaging – however, the true origins of the shape remain unclear.