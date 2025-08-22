Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

‘Famine in Gaza is entirely man-made’

The presence of famine in Gaza has been confirmed for the first time by a UN-backed body responsible for monitoring food security.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC) — who work with the UN to gauge and monitor malnutrition levels — released a 59-page report earlier this morning that details the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The body has raised its classification to Phase 5, this is the highest possible level on its food security scale.

Part of the report reads: “Any further delay—even by days—will result in a totally unacceptable escalation of famine-related mortality.

“The time for debate and hesitation has passed, starvation is present and is rapidly spreading.”

Israel has faced increasing global pressure over the past few weeks for its military action in the Gaza Strip, with charities saying the nation’s refusal to allow aid to enter the area has led to severe malnutrition amongst Gaza’s civilian population.

The Middle Eastern nation has been pursuing a military campaign in the Gaza strip in response to attacks made on Israeli territory by the terrorist group Hamas in 2023.

Per this report, conditions of severe malnutrition in Gaza have now significantly worsened.

The report also says the famine in Gaza is “entirely man-made” and can be halted and reversed.

Israel have already responded to the findings of the report, saying it “firmly rejects” the IPC’s position.

The Israeli body in charge of distributing aid in Gaza said: “The report is false and relies on partial, biased data and superficial information originating from Hamas, a terrorist organisation.”

The IPC is an internally renowned initiative made up of aid groups and governments.

It is the key mechanism used by the international community to conclude whether a famine is happening.