Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

The satellite will turn deep red around 7.30pm this evening.

An extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ will be visible in UK skies tonight.

It’s the first time in three years that the eclipse will be visible from the country.

As the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, the moon is expected to turn a deep, dark red as it casts its shadow across the lunar surface.

According to the Met Office, the moon will take on a reddish tint as it is illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and has been bent back towards the moon by refraction.

This scatters blue light and allows red wavelengths to reach the moon.

The eclipse will be visible at about 7.30pm on Sunday if the skies are clear.

The Met Office has recommended that those keen to see the phenomenon should plan to be somewhere that has a clear view of the eastern horizon.

The ‘blood moon’ is different from other solar eclipses in the sense that it is safe to be viewed by the naked eye, as the moon’s reflected light is not as bright.

Dr Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, explained that the moon will rise over the UK just in time for people to see the end of the eclipse.

“The moon is pretty unmistakable in the sky, so the most important thing is to face the right direction.

“It’ll be rising towards the east, and head southwards over the course of the night. As it rises, the most important thing will be whatever is low on your horizon. A flat landscape, or an elevated position makes for the best visibility – so there aren’t things like buildings, trees, or other things in the way.

“A lunar eclipse like this is a great opportunity for observing with kids too. It isn’t too late for us in the UK, the target is nice and easy, and minute by minute you will notice changes – good for short attention spans,” he explained.

If you’re eager to catch the eclipse, be sure to check the weather forecast for your area.

The Met Office has said that the clearest skies for viewing the blood moon are likely to be across the southwest and eastern parts of England.

The Royal Observatory has said the next partial lunar eclipse will occur next August.

Australia, China, India, the Philippines and parts of Africa are also well positioned to catch a glimpse of the ‘blood moon’, however most of North and South America will miss out because they will be on the sunlit side of the planet during the event.