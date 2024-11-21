Search icon

21st Nov 2024

Experts’ one rule to live by to stay warm this winter without paying for heating

Charlie Herbert

Winter is here, and we’re all looking to stay warm

With winter pretty much here and the UK in the grips of a freezing cold snap, most of you will have the heating on by now.

But in the last couple of years, the cost of living crisis and soaring energy costs have made many worried about the financial cost of staying warm.

2024 has been no different, as energy prices jumped by 10 per cent on October 1.

There are a number of ways you can keep warm at home without having the heating on all the time though, and they come back to one golden rule: heat the human not the home.

Of course, one of the best ways to stay warm is to stick another layer on and wrap up rather than whacking the heating up. Viral hoodie blankets like the Oodie are one of the best ways to stave off the winter frost, and can mean you don’t need to have the heating on at all.

Base layers such as thermals can also make a world of difference, but these don’t need to be expensive options. Something as simple as wearing an old pair of tights or an extra pair of socks can help massively in staying warm.

Martin Lewis is an advocate for the ‘heat the human not the home’ rule. On his MoneySavingExpert blog, getting extra warmth from devices such as electric blankets, heat pads and footwarmers.

Many of these are energy-efficient, particularly those that could be charged via USB, and could help you save money ahead of the Christmas period.

A wide-range of products can be found at places like Amazon, Dunelm and Superdrug, so it’s worth checking out what options are available and for what price.

According to the University of Buckingham, studies have shown that with an extra thermal layer, the ambient temperature at which you’re comfortable goes up by about 4 degrees. This means you can turn down your thermostat a few degrees and still feel warm. 

Other tips such as buying rugs so your feet aren’t in contact with the cold floor and putting up thick curtains to cut out drafts and improve insulation can also help you feel warmer without having to break the bank on heating bills.

You can read more about why you might be feeling cold at home even when the heating is on by clicking here.

