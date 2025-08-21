Search icon

21st Aug 2025

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Sammi Minion

Americans have been told to steer clear

Wildlife experts in the US have warned people to stay away from squirrels with sores and warts.

A number of animals affected with “squirrel pox” have been spotted by Reddit users.

Unlike the cute woodland creatures we’re used to, these squirrels can be very alarming to look at, hence the nickname they’ve been given of “zombie squirrels.”

Their presence has prompted wildlife experts to issue a formal warning to stay away.

The problem was first identified by one Reddit user who took to the r/squirrels community to ask: “Any ideas what is going on with this little fella? At first I thought it was eating something from my front beds, but then I realized it was on it’s face.

“A quick google suggested squirrel fibromatosis, but that doesn’t really look like this. This looks closer to when rabbits get Shope papillomavirus.”

Reddit users have been referred to a statement made by wildlife biologist and furbearer specialist Shevenell Webb, made during a similar outbreak in 2023.

She said the condition is quite common and simply needs to be able to “run its course” without too much intervention.

Webb, who works with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said: “I would not recommend trying to capture a squirrel that has the virus. It is naturally occurring and will run its course in time.”

Squirrel pox spreads very easily which is exacerbated by objects like bird feeders that encourage squirrels to gather in groups.

Webb said: “It’s like when you get a large concentration of people,” Webb said. “If someone is sick and it’s something that spreads easily, others are going to catch it.

“You have one squirrel eating at the feeder that has the virus and its saliva gets on the feeder of the other seeds. Then another squirrel comes along and comes in contact with that saliva — it’s the perfect place to spread squirrel pox.”

The good news for Americans is that the disease cannot be spread to humans.

It can be fatal to squirrels however, if the boils develop to affect internal organs.

Fortunately this is quite rare.

Webb added: “It’s nothing to really worry about.

“For the most part, squirrels with squirrel pox are just really ugly to look at.”

Topics:

Squirrel,USA,Wildlife

Load more stories