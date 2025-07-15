Search icon

News

15th Jul 2025

Expert issues warning after baby girl grows ‘micropenis’ after lying on dad’s bare chest

Ava Keady

Professor Jovanna Dahlgren has urged parents to be cautious around potent products.

Warning: This article reveals some graphic information that some may find uncomfortable.

An expert has issued a warning after a baby girl grew a ‘micropenis’ after lying on her dad’s bare chest.

Doctors in Sweden have been left stunned; however, Professor Jovanna Dahlgren has said that she is aware of half a dozen incidents of its kind.

The pediatric endocrinology expert revealed that she has seen parents become ‘completely desperate’ when they realise what is happening.

The little girl in this particular case had repeatedly laid on her father’s chest with skin-to-skin contact, which is considered a key part of the bonding stage for new parents.

While the bonding experience helps regulate a baby’s temperature, breathing, heart rate, and immunity to infections, in this case her father had been using a testosterone gel product.

It is a commonly prescribed gel for men who don’t produce enough testosterone naturally; however, Mayo Clinic warned that men must ‘allow the skin to air-dry, then cover with clothing to prevent others from coming in contact with the medication on your skin’.

However, it seems the man did not realise laying his daughter on his chest before the gel dried off could expose her to the hormone.

The 10-month-old’s genitalia was bizarrely changed as the hormone exposure caused her clitoris to grow longer, resembling a small penis.

Local media dubbed the growth a ‘micropenis’ but Swedish medics have explained that this is not true, as that term actually describes underdeveloped male genitalia.

The child’s parents were determined to get to the bottom of the case, with blood tests revealing that the tot had dangerously high levels of testosterone in her system.

As the child stopped being exposed to the hormone, her genitalia began shrinking back to its normal size.

Professor Dahlgren warned that despite this medical saga taking place eight years ago, she has seen similar cases since then.

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Göteborgs-Posten, she said: “I don’t think people always understand how potent these treatments are.”

“The parents become completely desperate when they understand what has happened.”

Topics:

Hormones,Medical,sensitive,Testosterone

RELATED ARTICLES

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

Blue Lagoon

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

Annabelle doll handler dies while touring US with haunted toy months after rumours she was missing

Annabelle

Annabelle doll handler dies while touring US with haunted toy months after rumours she was missing

By Harry Warner

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By JOE

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

British and Irish Lions

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

By Stephen Hurrell

Load more stories