Search icon

News

10th Aug 2025

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

Nina McLaughlin

Summer’s not over yet!

Brits, it’s time to get ready for another heatwave.

Tropical Storm Dexter has travelled over the Atlantic, and its remnants are expected to lead to a boost in temperatures for the UK.

The Met Office says Storm Dexter will lead to warm, muggy nights as it “draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK”.

Temperatures are due to rise across much of England and Wales in the first half of the week, with temperatures expected to peak in the mid-30s in London on Tuesday.

Tom Crabtree, Met Office deputy chief, said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.

“The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent. Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s.”

However, it’s not all plain sailing – as the Met Office predicts that some thundery showers can also be expected.

 “Outbreaks of rain, some of which could be thundery, are possible in southern and western areas for a time on Monday evening spreading north and east through the night, though this will be fairly hit-and-miss and for many the weather will be a dry and warm day,” Crabtree added.

“While there’s a fair degree of uncertainty at this range, the main signal for more frequent thundery showers arrives from the south late on Wednesday and into Thursday.

“The risk of showers spreads north and west on Thursday, potentially bringing some fairly wet weather to Scotland, northwest England and parts of Wales through the day.”

The rise in temperatures means it is likely that this week will see another official heatwave, which is decided by three or more days of above average temperature, per the Met Office.

Topics:

met office,Summer,uk heatwave,Weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Danger to life warnings issued as Storm Floris to batter UK

News

Danger to life warnings issued as Storm Floris to batter UK

By JOE

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

News

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

By Harry Warner

BBC announces major change to weather forecasts

BBC

BBC announces major change to weather forecasts

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

Earth

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

By Ava Keady

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

Earth

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

By Ava Keady

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

couples

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

By Dan Seddon

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

By Ava Keady

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

Charity Shield

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

By Colmán Stanley

MORE FROM JOE

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

Crime

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories