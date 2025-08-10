Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

Summer’s not over yet!

Brits, it’s time to get ready for another heatwave.

Tropical Storm Dexter has travelled over the Atlantic, and its remnants are expected to lead to a boost in temperatures for the UK.

The Met Office says Storm Dexter will lead to warm, muggy nights as it “draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK”.

Temperatures are due to rise across much of England and Wales in the first half of the week, with temperatures expected to peak in the mid-30s in London on Tuesday.

Tom Crabtree, Met Office deputy chief, said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.

“The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent. Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s.”

However, it’s not all plain sailing – as the Met Office predicts that some thundery showers can also be expected.

“Outbreaks of rain, some of which could be thundery, are possible in southern and western areas for a time on Monday evening spreading north and east through the night, though this will be fairly hit-and-miss and for many the weather will be a dry and warm day,” Crabtree added.

“While there’s a fair degree of uncertainty at this range, the main signal for more frequent thundery showers arrives from the south late on Wednesday and into Thursday.

“The risk of showers spreads north and west on Thursday, potentially bringing some fairly wet weather to Scotland, northwest England and parts of Wales through the day.”

The rise in temperatures means it is likely that this week will see another official heatwave, which is decided by three or more days of above average temperature, per the Met Office.