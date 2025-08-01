Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

Yellow weather warnings are in place

A storm with strong winds and heavy rain is set to strike across the UK next week, according to the Met Office.

They’ve also put a yellow weather warning in place for strong winds.

The worst hit areas will be in Scotland on Monday, where winds of up to 85mph are expected.

The yellow weather warning is currently in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England for a 24 hour period from 6am on Monday morning until 6am on Tuesday.

The storm has been given the name “Floris” and will bring “unusually windy weather” for this time of the year according to the Met Office.

There will also be plenty of heavy rain right across the country.

Those who live close inland should only expect winds of around 40mph, while exposed coasts could be hit with 70mph winds.

The full potential impact of Storm Floris is not yet fully understood by the Met Office, with the forecaster saying: “There remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris.”

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.”

Their chief meteorologist added: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Storm Floris is the sixth storm to hit British shores during the 2024/25 season, and is the first to arrive since Storm Éowyn in January.