Search icon

News

07th Aug 2023

Ex-girlfriend of paedophile Ian Watkins surprised prison attack has taken this long

Joseph Loftus

“I cannot believe it took them so long.”

On Saturday evening, reports began coming through that the disgraced former Lostprophets’ singer, Ian Watkins, had been stabbed in jail.

The alleged incident occurred when Watkins was taken hostage by a group of prisoners who were apparently irritated about him giving guitar lessons to other inmates.

The stand-off reportedly went on for hours until a specially trained unit entered the cell in which Watkins was being held in and got him out.

By the time Watkins was taken out of the cell, he had already been stabbed multiple times in the neck, according to reports.

Initially it was reported that Watkins was in a critical condition with life threatening injuries, however yesterday, Sky News claimed his condition had improved, though he is still suffering from serious injuries.

Watkins, who was the lead singer of Welsh band, Lostprophets, was jailed back in 2013 for a series of extreme sexual offences against children. He was locked up for 29 years.

Getty Images

Now, Watkin’s former girlfriend, Jo Mjadzelics, the woman who first came forward about his crimes, has said she was surprised the attack took so long.

Mjadzelics told the Mirror: “My only reaction is simply that I cannot believe it took them so long, particularly in Wakefield Prison.”

Mjadzelics was in a relationship with Watkins from 2006 and repeatedly tried to warn the authorities about him but was continuously ignored.

Getty Images

Watkins was eventually arrested in September 2012 when police entered his home on a drug warrant.

During his initial sentencing, Mr Justice Royce said that the case ‘plunged into new depths of depravity’.

Judge’s rejected an appeal made by Watkins in 2014 to reduce his sentence by half.

Related Links:

Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins reportedly stabbed in prison

The real reason Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins was stabbed in prison

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

By George McKay

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

By JOE

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

By George McKay

MORE FROM JOE

PFA to launch task force to examine links between football and dementia

Dementia

PFA to launch task force to examine links between football and dementia

By Wayne Farry

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies at age of 39

News

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies at age of 39

By Charlie Herbert

Holiday makers can now book hotel sunbeds before they even leave home

sunbed wars

Holiday makers can now book hotel sunbeds before they even leave home

By Oli Dugmore

New Zealand PM announces that their gun laws will change following terrorist attack

Christchurch shooting

New Zealand PM announces that their gun laws will change following terrorist attack

By Rudi Kinsella

Woman ‘jumped into Thames after missing boy but only found his school bag’

London

Woman ‘jumped into Thames after missing boy but only found his school bag’

By Charlie Herbert

Sean Spicer comes under fire for claiming Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons

Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer comes under fire for claiming Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons

By Conor Heneghan

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

By JOE

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

Manchester United

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

By JOE

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Australia looking for Brits to work there as visa change makes it easier for millions

Australia looking for Brits to work there as visa change makes it easier for millions

By George McKay

Man finds safe containing $7.5m in storage unit he bought for $500

storage wars

Man finds safe containing $7.5m in storage unit he bought for $500

By JOE

Harry Kane completes Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane completes Bayern Munich move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in stadiums for first time in 37 years

Alcohol

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in stadiums for first time in 37 years

By Callum Boyle

Positive signs as Luke Shaw pictured on team night out without crutches (Pic)

Luke Shaw

Positive signs as Luke Shaw pictured on team night out without crutches (Pic)

By Darragh Murphy

Coronation Street fans confused after major error in last night’s episode

Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans confused after major error in last night’s episode

By Keeley Ryan

David Luiz proves he’s an evil genius by winning a ludicrous free-kick

Chelsea

David Luiz proves he’s an evil genius by winning a ludicrous free-kick

By Robert Redmond

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson lays into ‘shocking’ Everton tackles

Andy Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson lays into ‘shocking’ Everton tackles

By Alex Roberts

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United reign in quotes

Football

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United reign in quotes

By Matt Stanger

Load more stories