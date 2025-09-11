Everything we know about Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah university

Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck

Charlie Kirk, conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, has died after he was shot in the neck during an event at a Utah university.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, where the 31-year-old was speaking.

CNN reports that Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters in America.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It has since been confirmed that Kirk has died following his injuries.

The news was announced by Donald Trump, who took to Truth Social to confirm that Kirk had died.

The US president said: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Video footage circulating online shows the shooting. Kirk can be seen under a white tent emblazoned with the words “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”, surrounded by students.

Moments before the shooting, Kirk was answering questions from an audience member, who asked: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

“Too many,” Kirk replied.

In a follow-up question, the person asked: “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

Kirk replied: “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Before he got shot in the neck.

A manhunt for the shooter is still underway. Two arrests were made shortly after the tragic incident, however, neither was determined to have any connection with the shooting, and both were later released, according to Utah public safety officials.

As of late last night, no one was in custody, and the authorities are still searching for a new person of interest, per Sky News.

The FBI is co-leading the investigation along with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Kirk, who was a fervent Trump supporter, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, when he was just 18 years old. The political activist was widely known for travelling to college campuses where he would speak and answer questions from students and audience members, which often led to viral videos. He has amassed millions of followers on social media, making him one of the biggest conservative influencers in the United States.

Kirk’s appearance at Utah Valley University yesterday (10 September) was the first of a 14-city fall “American Comeback Tour”.

Kirk’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with both Republicans and Democrats calling for an end to political violence.





